Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever disburses Tk 50 lakh among its flood-hit DFF staff

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Unilever disburses Tk 50 lakh among its flood-hit DFF staff

Unilever disburses Tk 50 lakh among its flood-hit DFF staff

Unilever Bangladesh recently launched a Voluntary Donation Programme to support families of its outer core employee, the Distribution Field Force (DFF), who have been impacted by the devastating floods in Sylhet, Bogra, and the central-northern region of Bangladesh.
Through this programme, employees of Unilever Bangladesh have donated a portion of their monthly salary, and the company matched the donations to raise a total of BDT 50 lacs, says a press release.
Over 550 DFF staffs were affected by the floods, living without basic necessities such as clean water and shelter. Many had damage to their property, destruction of crops, loss of livestock, and a deterioration of health due to waterborne diseases.
To stand besides their employees in this difficult time, Unilever Bangladesh is providing a sum of BDT 50 lacs of monetary assistance over July and August and distributing water purifier tablets and protective gear like gum boots.
"The Distribution Field Force (DFF) are an integral part of UBL. Despite the impact of the flood, they are continuing their work and servicing the market to ensure business continuity. At Unilever, we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our staff, and as a company, rallied together to stand beside our DFF in their difficult time. Afterall, when you take care of your people, they will take care of the business," said Sakshi Handa, Human Resource Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.
The distributors in the most affected towns have also extended their support to the DFF. As one resilient team, Unilever Bangladesh is ensuring the continued safety and wellbeing of the DFF and their families.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre
National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops
BANKING EVENTS
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today
Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft