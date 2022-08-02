IPDC join Ananta Terraces on home loan campaign

IPDC Finance Limited has launched an exclusive home loan campaign with Ananta Terraces, a luxury gated community located near the capital's Gulshan.

Under the month-long campaign, IPDC Finance Limited will offer up to 85% loan coverage on apartment prices, EMI facility of 25 years, and swift loan processing services through IPDC Home Loan for purchases of Ananta Terraces Apartments, says a press release.

By availing an IPDC Home Loan for Ananta Terraces, customers will also receive a luxury couple staycation at the W Maldives Resort for 4 days and 3 nights, along with round-trip air tickets. This campaign is valid till 31st August 2022.













