Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:58 PM
IPDC join Ananta Terraces on home loan campaign

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

IPDC Finance Limited has launched an exclusive home loan campaign with Ananta Terraces, a luxury gated community located near the capital's Gulshan.
Under the month-long campaign, IPDC Finance Limited will offer up to 85% loan coverage on apartment prices, EMI facility of 25 years, and swift loan processing services through IPDC Home Loan for purchases of Ananta Terraces Apartments, says a press release.
By availing an IPDC Home Loan for Ananta Terraces, customers will also receive a luxury couple staycation at the W Maldives Resort for 4 days and 3 nights, along with round-trip air tickets.  This campaign is valid till 31st August 2022.


