Nagad, Buro enter partnership for online payment service

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:57 PM
Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

Bangladesh Postal department's mobile financial service Nagad and non-government social development organization Buro Bangladesh have initiated online payment service to eliminate the hassles of customers.
Under the partnership, customers of Nagad and BURO Bangladesh can easily make savings deposits and loan installment payments via Nagad.  
Recently, the formality of the ongoing agreement between the two organizations was taken place at BURO Bangladesh's head office. Maruful Islam Jhalak, the Executive Director of Nagad, Saidur Rahman Dipu, the Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Tanveer Chowdhury, the Head of MFI and Govt. Sales Operations Nagad, Farmina Hossain, the Director of Operations Financial Services of BURO Bangladesh, Pranesh Banik, the Director of Risk Management of BURO Bangladesh, and Sirajul Islam, the Director of Special Programs of BURO Bangladesh were also present at the signing ceremony.
As a result of the partnership, customers of BURO Bangladesh can conveniently make their savings deposits and loan payments using the mobile financial service Nagad at any time and from any location. In addition, using the digital services of Nagad will save customers time and money.
Since its inception, Nagad has been working for bringing the unbanked population into financial inclusion. The postal department's mobile financial service has transformed the country's financial industry by bringing those communities into the financial mainstream. Through the partnership with BURO Bangladesh, Nagad will be able to provide digital financial services to a larger number of population.
Regarding this partnership between the country's popular mobile financial service Nagad and BURO Bangladesh, Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad Ltd said, "Since the beginning of its journey, Nagad has introduced several cutting-edge innovative solutions for the customers, to enable any form of transaction, from anywhere. Now, customers of Nagad and BURO Bangladesh can pay their savings deposits and loan installments from the comfort of their own homes, marking another important milestone in Nagad's relentless pursuit of establishing a cashless society."


