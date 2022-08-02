Samsung retains top spot in global Q2’22 smartphone shipments

Samsung has once again become the world's biggest smartphone brand in shipments during Q2 of this year, as revealed by market research firm Canalys.

Samsung has strengthened the supply of its lower-end Galaxy A series, which significantly drove the brand towards this achievement. Despite a slowdown within the smartphone market, Samsung has successfully maintained its leadership position, says a press release.

During the second quarter of 2022, the leading smartphone manufacturer shipped nearly 60 million smartphone units out of a total of 275 million units globally and captured a 21% share of the global smartphone market compared to 18% last year. This achievement has primarily been driven by strong sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy A series.

In this regard, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is on the constant lookout to offer the latest advancements in innovation for its customers, and achievements like these motivate us towards that even more. I want to thank all our customers for driving us towards such accomplishments, and we shall continue our efforts to offer the best of tech for days to come."












