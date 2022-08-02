Video
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022
Nagad world's fastest-growing fintech company: Palak

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Nagad as a mobile financial services provider in Bangladesh has not only challenged the local market but also become the world's fastest-growing fintech company, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said Sunday.
The state minister said this after inaugurating Bangladesh Technocity and Felicity IDC in Kaliakoir at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City.
About the country's ICT sector, Palak said: "We are witnessing an IT revolution for the last 13 years. But to avoid making the same mistakes as the apparel industry, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy drafted a comprehensive ICT policy."
"This high-tech city is a part of it. While it took the neighbouring countries 30 to 40 years to construct a hi-tech park, Bangladesh's hi-tech city was constructed in only 13 years."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

