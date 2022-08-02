PLSL re-elects Feroz Alam as Chairman



A S M Feroz Alam

Alam is the Director of Mercantile Bank Ltd and Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Managing Director of Toyosystem BD Ltd.

He is a Sponsor and former Chairman of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited. Besides, Alam is the founder of Shaheda-Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali.

After completion of his graduation, he started his business career and established himself as a successful entrepreneur. He is associated with Banking and Leasing business.













