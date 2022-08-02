Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rising Global Inflation and Price Hike: Impact on BD

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

While the countries were recovering from the trade war and pandemic induced economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated the already-existing problem by disrupting global supply chain and destabilising the production.
Since the economy is more globalised and interconnected now, the domino effect of these crises have caused global inflation and price hike.
Like countries all over the world, Bangladesh is also dealing with the adverse impacts of global inflation i.e. rising inflation rate, food price hike, disruption in  the  commodity  supply  chain,  and  decline  in  foreign  currency reserves. However, in comparison to the other South Asian countries, Bangladesh is still performing as one of the most stable economies in the region.
The Current inflation and price hike started back in the US-China trade war in 2018 when the prices of commodities increased in the global market due to disruption and delay. The situation got worse during the Covid-19 pandemic as the inflation rate and price reached an all time high since the financial crisis in 2008. In 2022, when the global market was recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the breakout of Russia-Ukraine war further impacted the global market by disrupting global logistic and supply chains.
As Ukraine shares 12% of the world's total food production and supplies 17% of percent of the world's corn, and Russia contributes to 16% of food production as well as exports oil, gas, fertilizer, chemical goods, the Ukraine war contributes to the surge of inflation. The sanctions imposed by USA on Russian economy has also made it tough for the  traders to maintain the natural supply and demand mechanism, which in turn result in increasing price of food, energy and daily commodities.
Countries across the world are, therefore, facing serious economic turmoil. The US inflation rate has reached to 8.6% in May which is higher than its been since 1981. Other parts of the world, including Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, China, and India are also suffering due to  higher  inflation, increasing food and daily commodity price.
India, the third largest economies of Asia, has also hit  7.8% inflation in April which is highest in last 8 years. India's economic growth also slowed to the lowest a year in the first three months of 2022 due to weakening consumer demand amid soaring price soaring prices of daily commodities. Between September 2021 to April 2022, the consumer food price inflation in India has also risen from 0.68% to 8.38% year on year.
Pakistan, another South Asian country is also going through economic turmoil, including high inflation, reserves declining to as low as less than two months' of imports and a fast-weakening currency. Its inflation climbs up to 13.8% in May due to rising food and fuel prices. The consumer food prices rate in Pakistan surged to 17.3% in May 2022.
As an importer of edible oil, food, sugar, intermediate goods, fuel oil and raw materials for production, Bangladesh is also not immune from the adverse impact of global inflation, food and consumer price inflation. According to data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the inflation rate in Bangladesh rises 7.42 percent last month, up from 4.87 percent a year earlier, while the food inflation rate accelerated to 8.3 percent. Bangladesh's consumer prices rise 7.42% in May which is highest in 8 years.
The current global food price hikes have resulted in a sharp rise in price of food items in Bangladesh. Apart from food, as Bangladesh is also an energy importing country, the increased prices of oil, gas, fuels in the global market have already been reflected in domestic prices. Thus, sectors like transport and agriculture have been adversely affected. In addition, due to the looming energy crisis, Bangladesh like many other South Asian countries, is also having power cuts as a response to adjust energy shortage.
However, As per the  key  finding  of  KRF Center for Bangladesh and Center  for  Bangladesh  and  Global  Affairs (CBGA), while  most  of  the  countries  from the developing world are suffering  from  market  fluctuations  and  economic crisis, Bangladesh has been showing resilience in terms of inflation,  food inflation, foreign currency reserve.
In terms of food inflation, in South  Asia, Bangladesh (8.84)  has  relatively  stable  food prices compared to three other  countries i.e. Sri Lanka (30.7), Pakistan (17.04), India (8.38), and Nepal (8.83) in percentage.
Regarding foreign currency reserve, Bangladesh is still in good position in comparison to its neighbouring countries despite Covid-19 and Ukraine crisis. The foreign currency reserve of India has reduced from $7.5 billion USD to $572 billion till July, 2022. In the case of Pakistan, it has reduced from $23.2 billion to $16.4 billion while foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh is decreased to $46.1b to $39.77 billion as of July 2022.
Though Bangladesh is still one of the stable economies in South Asia, the prolonged global inflation and food price hike might adversely affect the people and the economy of Bangladesh through increasing the gap between rich and poor, rising in the number of households falling below the poverty line, creating new economic pressure on the middle class, increasing unemployment rate as well as threatening the viability of  small businesses which have already suffered losses in terms of jobs and income during Covid-19. These economic pressure might also trigger social and political unrest among the people.
Therefore, it is right time for Bangladesh to take appropriate and adequate measures to deal with inflation and price hike by effectively monitoring local and global markets, diversifying import destinations as well as increasing export by exploring new market. As it is a global problem, the government, businessman and mass people should work together to effectively handle the crisis.
Modern Diplomacy


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre
National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops
BANKING EVENTS
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today
Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft