

Titas Gas opts Robi as its digital solutions partner

Company Secretary of Titas Gas, Md. Eakub Khan and Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Adil Hossain Noble recently signed an agreement in this connection on behalf of their respective organizations at the Titas Gas Head office in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, Robi will provide corporate connections, data, SMS bundles and other digital solutions to Titas, says a press release.

Titas Gas Ltd.'s Managing Director, Engr Md. Haronur Rashid Mullah, General Manager, General Services Department, Md.Abdur Rahim, Deputy General Manager, Common Services Department, Syeda Atia Bilkis and Robi's General Manager, Government & Strategic Business Mustafa Kamal Yousuf, Key Account Manager, Khan Nawrose Sultan along with high officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.







