India’s factory growth hits 8-month high

Aug 1: India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July, driven by solid growth in new orders and output as demand continued to improve on the back of easing price pressures, a private survey showed.

The survey results suggested the Indian economy has remained resilient, at least for now, despite concerns over faster interest rate hikes, massive capital outflows, a weakening rupee and a rapidly slowing global economy.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (INPMI=ECI), compiled by S&P Global, jumped to 56.4 in July from June's 53.9, remaining above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a thirteenth month.

While both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since November, both input and output prices increased at their slowest rate in several months in a further boost to demand.

"The Indian manufacturing industry recorded a welcome combination of faster economic growth and softening inflation during July," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"With incidences of shortages diminishing, the rate of input cost inflation eased to an 11-month low in July, subsequently dragging down the rate of increase in output prices to the weakest in four months." Reuters



