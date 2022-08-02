

Prayas Group MD gets Business Leadership Award 2022

Indian Actress Shilpa Shetty attended the "Business Leadership Awards and Expo 2022", as the chief guest, around 9pm on Saturday, in a five-star hotel at Banani, says a press release.

Shilpa presented awards to 20 winners at the expo. Also in attendance at the glamorous event were renowned celebrities such as Tahsan, Dighi, Puja Chery, Bubly, Bhabna, Nirab, and others.













