Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Country’s 1st digital factoring marketplace begins journey

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

Country’s 1st digital factoring marketplace begins journey

Country’s 1st digital factoring marketplace begins journey

The country's first ever digital factoring marketplace began its journey Sunday in a bid to leverage technology in delivering supply chain financing solutions to millions of SMEs.
TREDX, brought in by Thinkbig Solutions Limited,  catalyzes innovative fintech solutions to bring together SMEs, banks and financial institutions, corporates and their suppliers  to facilitate faster, safer, and more competitive access to supply chain finance.
The platform formally set its foot in the market at a function in a city hotel on Sunday.
"This groundbreaking initiative marks a new beginning for Bangladesh's SME finance agenda leveraging technology in delivering supply chain  financing solutions to millions of SMEs," said Dr  Masrur Reaz, Managing Director of ThinkBig Solutions Ltd.
He said it will facilitate online, real-time transactions between suppliers with approved invoices and financial institutions keen on discounting these invoices and reducing costs across the entire ecosystem for all parties involved.
The central bank issued guidelines for digital factoring in January this year.
Abul Kasem Khan, Dr. M Masrur Reaz, and Raja Debnath are the three co-founders of TREDX.
Speaking at the function, Payment Systems Director of Bangladesh Bank Mezbaul Haque said the success of the platform largely depends on the players in it including banks, suppliers, financial institutions.
He said the central bank would observe its success and is thinking to launch secondary market of factoring marketplace.
Chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Selim R F Hussain said the supply chain financing is not practiced that much in the country due to lack of interest of banks in the sector.
He expressed the hope that TREDX is a very good start in the sector.
Bangladesh leasing and Finance Companies Association Chairperson Mominul Islam said the supply chain financing to be provided from the platform is collateral free, cheaper and easier.
Chairman of TREDX Abul Kashem Khan said the platform would enable SMEs to expand more.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre
National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops
BANKING EVENTS
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today
Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft