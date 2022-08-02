Industries asked to be kept out of load-shedding range

To keep production and supply chain stable, the Commerce Ministry has recommended to the Power Division to keep companies producing essential products including edible oil out of the scope of load shedding.

Recently, a letter related to the recommendation signed by a Deputy Secretary of the commerce ministry was sent to Power Secretary for action.

The letter says recently the government has taken various steps to save electricity and energy. In continuation of that, it has been decided to observe load shedding for one hour every day in the whole country including Dhaka.

In this regard, the third meeting of the task force committee regarding the review of commodity prices and market conditions was held on July 19 under the chairmanship of commerce secretary Tapan KAnti Ghosh.

It said disruption of power supply to the production of essential commodities will reduce production and may lead to shortages in timely supply of products to the market. As a result, there is a risk of crisis in the supply of essential products in the market.

As per decision taken, in order to deal with the immediate crisis and to bring relief to consumers, the letter has requested to continue uninterrupted power supply without load shedding to factories producing essentials like edible oil.







