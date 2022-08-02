

FBCCI for separate entity to approve building design

He came up with this call at the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing sector held at FBCCI on Sunday. Joining virtually at the meeting, FBCCI president said RAJUK gives approval of the architectural design of new building as there is no specialized agency to approve the structural design. Hence, separate authority should be formed to ensure building safety.

The government should facilitate automated brick production with policy support to stop pollution from traditional brick fields. The automated bricks are more affordable, the FBCCI president said.

Earlier, Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said, REHAB should come up with a model village plan which would include all the modern facilities to ensure decent living in rural areas.

Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn suggested, REHAB should continue its discussion with the central bank governor and the concerned agencies to ease out the project loan in the Real Estate sector.

St. Committee Director in Charge and REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal said, the sector has become more compliant over the years. He said REHAB members hand over 10 thousand flats on average annually.

Here 270 sub-sectors are directly related to the Real Estate sector. Therefore, facilitating this sector by government policy support would further develop all the sub-sectors.

Standing Committee Chairman Liakat Ali Bhuiyan Milan said, the Committee would analyze and draft the policy needed to flourish the real estate sector.

The Committee Co-Chairmen Mohammad Ali Deen, Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu, A F M Ubaidullah, Kamal Mahmud and other members of the committee spoke on the occasion.

FBCCI director Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, among others were also present.















