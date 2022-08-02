Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for separate entity to approve building design

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Business Correspondent

FBCCI for separate entity to approve building design

FBCCI for separate entity to approve building design

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin called for establishing a separate authority to approve the structural design to ensure safety of the buildings. He also urged the RAJUK to revise the new Detailed Area Plan - DAP.
He came up with this call at the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing sector held at FBCCI on Sunday. Joining virtually at the meeting, FBCCI president said RAJUK gives approval of the architectural design of new building as there is no specialized agency to approve the structural design. Hence, separate authority should be formed to ensure building safety.
The government should facilitate automated brick production with policy support to stop pollution from traditional brick fields. The automated bricks are more affordable, the FBCCI president said.
Earlier, Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said, REHAB should come up with a model village plan which would include all the modern facilities to ensure decent living in rural areas.
Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn suggested, REHAB should continue its discussion with the central bank governor and the concerned agencies to ease out the project loan in the Real Estate sector.
St. Committee Director in Charge and REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal said, the sector has become more compliant over the years. He said REHAB members hand over 10 thousand flats on average annually.
Here 270 sub-sectors are directly related to the Real Estate sector. Therefore, facilitating this sector by government policy support would further develop all the sub-sectors.
Standing Committee Chairman Liakat Ali Bhuiyan Milan said, the Committee would analyze and draft the policy needed to flourish the real estate sector.
The Committee Co-Chairmen Mohammad Ali Deen, Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu, A F M Ubaidullah, Kamal Mahmud and other members of the committee  spoke on the occasion.
FBCCI director Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, among others were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
AIBL inks deal with Padma Diagnostic Centre
National Bank holds anti-money laundering workshops
BANKING EVENTS
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on regulatory move
TCB to start sale of goods from trucks in city from today
Bangladesh's economy more stable in any indicator: Salman
Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024


Latest News
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft