ECNEC may pass revised Mymensingh divisional town project today

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) may approve revised Mymensingh divisional town project today permitting the relevant authorities to acquire 945 acres of land instead of proposed 4367 acres for setting up the divisional headquarters and new divisional town.

The proposal of acquiring 4367 acres were deferred earlier on an objection from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she though so much land would not be necessary for the MCC project titled compensation and rehabilitation of the victims of land acquisition at an estimated cost of Tk 1,224.80 crore.

If approved, it will be implemented by December 2024 by Divisional Commissioner, Mymensingh and Public Works Department Delegated Work.

In this regard, the Planning Commission secretary Mamun-al-Rashid said, 'Through the implementation of the project, it will be possible to set up a well-planned and modern Mymensingh divisional city, including space for the divisional headquarters, which will be helpful for efficient and dynamic administration. '

He said that the Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been revised following the instructions of the Prime Minister. As a result, it has been recommended to present to ECNEC.

Planning Commission officials said, "After receiving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on March 3 this year. Following the recommendations given in that meeting, the project has been recommended to be presented in the today's (Tuesday) meeting of the ECNEC.

The project proposal says - Mymensingh is the eighth administrative division of the country. Mymensingh Division was formed on 14 September 2015 with 4 districts Jamalpur, Sherpur, Mymensingh and Netrakona.

The area of this division is 10,485 square kilometers and the population is 113,70 thousand people. The Mymensingh district town is situated along the western bank of the present Brahmaputra river covering an area of about 5 km.

The Prime Minister has directed the newly formed Mymensingh Divisional City to model a modern and developed city in the outside world and for that a land use plan for Mymensingh Divisional City was taken from the Department of Urban Development.

A meeting regarding development of new divisional city in Mymensingh was held on August 17, 2016 at the Prime Minister's office. The new departmental city development plan of Mymensingh Division of Urban Development Department was presented in the meeting.

According to the instructions of the Prime Minister, the DPP of the project was formulated and presented in the ECNEC meeting. But the project was not approved in the ECNEC meeting held on October 30, 2018.

In the ECNEC meeting, instructions were given to take a new design and project for the newly formed Mymensingh Division to build the divisional headquarters by acquiring as little land as possible on the other side of the Brahmaputra River in accordance with the instructions of the Prime Minister.

According to the decision of ECNEC meeting, this project has been proposed by planning to acquire 945 acres of land instead of 4,367 acres.









