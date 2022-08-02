Video
BEPZA Economic Zone gets $28 million more investment

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Business Desk

M/s Nova Intima Ltd, a Hong Kong-British Virgin Island owned ladies undergarments manufacturing company, signed an agreement to invest US$ 28 million in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ).
A total 11 enterprises including this one signed agreement with BEPZA to establish industries in BEPZA EZ who will invest US$ 243.71 million, says a press release.
In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Vijay Uttam, Managing Director of Nova Intima Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.
The agreement signee company M/s Nova Intima Limited will produce annually 60 million units of ladies undergarments and fabrics & accessories for producing those undergarments. 5,625 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.
Mentionable, there are two other companies in Chattogram and Karnaphuli EPZ under the same owner who have invested about US$ 22 million for producing ladies undergarments. Around 6,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in these factories.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the agreement signing ceremony.


