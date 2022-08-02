Austere measures taking tolls on various economic sub-sectors

The government's ongoing austere measures are taking tolls in the macro economy due to production cut in small and medium scale industries

Power supply cut though not directly affecting large scale industries, industries in the small and medium sub sector are failing to supply adequate manufacturing based products to large industries and in many cases increasing costs of doing business.

Almost every big industries do have gas run captive power plant, so they are not directly affected but small and medium factories which are heavily dependent on main grid power supply or diesel based generators have been forced to cut their productions during area based load shedding.

At primary level low production causing inadequacy in supply to different major industries like pharmaceuticals, textile, readymade garments, construction industry, food processing, ceramics, light engineering and in many other sectors.

As per market insiders on an average 25 per cent production of the small support industries is lost due to power crunch during peak production hours.

Mohammad Khorshed Alam, a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) said lowering production in small fabric manufacturing units across the country is adding to their costs of doing business.

He said all sectors are interconnected. If one is affected, the entire system is affected. Banks and other service sectors are also being affected due to lower flow of money. He said imported raw materials by many remain unutilized as production suffers. At lower demands of locally made fabrics there is huge stock pile of fabrics and cotton yarns.

He said, "Though load-shedding is not affecting his business directly the low gas pressure in my captive power plants are hampering production."

A former senior vice president of BGMEA Md Shahidul Islam said, 'In our export we outsource many items from local sub sectors." But in the recent time they have inadequate capacity to produce while they are hiking prices.

One factory owner said during power cut he can continue production for thirty to sixty minutes, It is not possible to run factories with diesel everyday for two to three hours", he said.

Market insiders said currently captive power generators do have 4000 megawatt production capacity but producing only 2000-2300 megawatt due to low gas pressure. As a result production in large scale factories suffers.

Independent power producing companies have dropped producing around 13 percent or 2300 mw per day and providing lower supply to both households and industries. Heavy and high-tech machines in big industries require some time to start production for products like glass, steel, cement, papers, cable, ceramics, edible oil and in food processing. But if once there is a power cut or low pressure it takes production at least 30 minutes to restart.

Thus a single power outage causes a huge loss of time and production, he said. adding "Our RMG exporters are offering us low prices for locally made cotton yarns and fabrics as they say their buyers are reducing prices."

