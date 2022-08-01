A new lease of life in former enclaves



A school in ex-enclave Dasiarchhara in Kurigram. photo: collected

Before the exchange of enclaves the dwellers had to lead horrible lives and it should not be called human life. They were deprived of all kinds of civic facilities and rights.

Many governments came and went but no one could do anything for those helpless enclave residents. As a result, before the much hyped moment of enclaves- exchange at midnight on July 31 in 2015 between Bangladesh and India, these enclaves' people could not think of a civic life. All kind of civic facilities and rights were beyond their imagination. With the exchanges, 162 enclave dwellers got rid of 68-year-long captive life in the dark.

All credits go to the ruling AL government and Sheikh Hasina deserves praise for signing the historic 'Land Boundary Agreement' with neighbouring India that was

pending for 44 years, knowledgeable quarters say .

Thousands of families found recognition as citizens of the country they choose to belong. The sufferings endured by them in the absence of recognition as a citizen by the local administration cannot be imagined. The rule of law in the enclaves has been established once ruled by anti-social elements. After the development, illegal activities, smuggling and human trafficking have ended.

The spirit of give and take between India and Bangladesh was encouraged and spelled hope for the people in the enclaves - in terms of citizenship, rights, an identity, and finally, dignity.

Regarding the execution of historic enclave exchange AL's International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has given us a country and his well-qualified daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given all civic rights to the people. All great achievements of the country including Maritime Victory, execution of Land Boundary Agreement, enclaves exchange, digital Bangladesh and status of a developing country have been achieved by the charismatic leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

"We got an independent country and a national flag under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Now his daughter Sheikh Hasina is working to ensure all civic rights of people and many of those have already achieved. After the Liberation War, all triumphs of the country have been achieved by Awami League," she added.

Seven years ago on July 31, 2015, the historic Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) between India and Bangladesh paved the way for the resolution of the seven-decades-long problem of enclaves between the two countries. About 14,854 residents living in 51 Bangladesh enclaves deep in the territory of India became Indian nationals, and another 922 persons went from Indian enclaves in Bangladesh to Coochbehar district seven years ago.

Later on, the government undertook various steps to streamline former dwellers.

In the last seven years, greater developments were made in communication, education, health, food and social safety. Like in other ex- enclaves, Dasiarchar also recorded basic changes.

The occasion of stepping into eight year was observed as the historic day through various events. In lights of 68 candles on the Kalirhat Government Primary School premises wreaths were placed by leaders of the former enclave movement at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 12:01 am.

Of the total 111 former enclaves of India now inside Bangladesh, Dasiarchhara is the biggest one having an area of 6.65 kilometre (km) in the upazila.

According to the India-Bangladesh Joint Head Counting -2015 report, at present a total of 1,364 families of 6,529 people are living at Dasiarchhara.

According to the administrative sources, electricity has been connected house to house; over 2,000 families have been connected with 59km new electricity lines; a total of 40km roads have been cemented five bridges including one 36-metre- long and necessary culverts have been constructed; three government primary schools have been established while four educational institutions have been MPO-listed and three community clinics have been set up.

Other development works included mosques, temples and resort centres, Digital ICT Training Centre and 100 per cent irrigation-based agriculture and 100 per cent drinking water and sanitation facility including 3,000 VGD.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy has launched 15 pre-primary education centres. Besides, Islamic Foundation has launched 14 mosque-based children and mass education centres.

National ID cards and Smartcards have been issued to dwellers. Scenic changes of lives have been ensured in the ex-enclave.

Head Teacher of Dasiarpara Somonnoypara Junior High School Noor Islam said, "We are grateful forever. We will recall this government for life time."

A grocery shop owner at Kalirhat Bazar and dweller Lutfor Rahman said, "One of my sons has got job in BGB without any recommendation and money. Like my son many dwellers of the enclave have got good jobs in Army and BGB. Now we're living in proud."

President of Dasiarchhara Unit of the Bangladesh-India Enclave Exchange Altaf Hossain said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rescued a 68-year's long life from the dark hole through the enclave exchange."

"We could never imagine the touch of such levels of developments," he added.

After the exchange made, he further said, a total of 107 members of 65 Hindu families and 100 members of Muslim left for India.

"Here in our Kalirhat Bazar there is a mosque. And right away 100 yards there is a big temple. Both Muslims and Hindus are performing their religious practices. We're facing no problem," he said.

Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suman Das said, "Our youths are taking parts in ICT training courses. Land related complications have been solved. Now dwellers can register sale-buy of lands."











