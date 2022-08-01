Kids aged 5-11 to get jabs this month

Vaccination programme of children aged 5 to 11 will begin in August. The first batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine specially formulated for children has arrived in the country.

Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of coronavirus vaccination management committee, confirmed this information.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in

the first phase, 1,502,400 doses of vaccine have arrived in the country. The place and time will be decided in consultation with the Ministry of Education.

Children aged 5 to 11 will be given this special Pfizer vaccine at schools. Initially, two crore children between the aged 5 to 11 years will be brought under this vaccination programme, said DGHS.











