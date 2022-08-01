Video
Monday, 1 August, 2022
AL takes programme for month of mourning

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Awami League (AL) has drawn up month-long programmes for the month of mourning commemorating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day on August 15.
A candlelight procession will be brought out towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 under the initiative of Awami
    Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League at one-minute past zero hours on Monday. Mahila Awami League will also hold a candlelight vigil in memory of August 15 martyrs at the same time.
Krishak League will arrange voluntary blood and plasma donation programme on Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at 10:00am on Monday. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join it as the chief guest. On August 5, marking the birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu, floral wreaths will be placed at his portrait on the premises of Dhanmondi Abahani Club at 8.30am.
Later, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani graveyard at 9.15am. Marking the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wreaths will be placed at her grave at Banani graveyard at 9:00am on August 8. AL's Dhaka City North unit will distribute food among orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Zohr prayers on the day. Besides, AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee and forest and environment sub-committee, Awami Jubo League and Awami Matsyajibi League will arrange separate discussions. On August 15, marking the martyrdom anniversary of the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members and National Mourning Day, national and party flags will be kept at half mast and black flags will be hoisted atop all AL offices    -BSS


