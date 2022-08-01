More female police persons can bolster women’s justice: Experts

Women rights activists think that women reporting crimes find it difficult make police believe those. Police are often dismissive of the reports, guided as they are by patriarchal norms that causes the female complaints end up getting re- victimised.

When such trend exists the women victims of violence beginning from mental torture to physical attacks including rape, are being forced to refrain themselves from filing a case against the criminals.

Realizing such situation, women experts and rights activists think that such a trend could be changed by inducting more female officers in the police stations in Bangladesh.

Dr Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, an organization that works for women's empowerment, says that crimes against women are generally not registered by police because of the patriarchal nature of Bangladesh society.

"The socio-economic background of ordinary policemen, including those in charge of police stations, is such that they tend to battle crimes against women, the majority of which are sexual rather than economic in nature, in a skewed way," she said.

"A typical policeman would consider murder to be a crime far worse than rape," she adds. " But the attitude of a police woman can be expected to be different as she understands

better the magnitude of rape as a crime, because the fear of rape is a shared experience for all women," she said.

Advocate Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, said that the presence of female officers in police stations can make Bangladesh's justice system easier for women in a country known for high rates of gender- based violence.

"Women in Bangladesh face major obstacles to case registration, even when a woman overcomes social and familial pressure to report a case. Officers often resist officially recording it-despite their legal obligation to do so," she said.

"We have witnessed many rape victims refrain themselves from filing case registration due to hesitation to talk with the male policeman because some male policemen asks question not in a decent way. So if we can ensure this support of female police, then we can achieve justice for women victims of crimes. More effort would be required before women are comfortable in approaching the police with complaints of criminal or civil offences," she added.

However, according to a recent report title 'Policing in patriarchy: An experimental evaluation of reforms to improve police responsiveness to women in India, conducted by" Sandip Sukhtankar, an author of the study and associate professor at the department of economics, University of Virginia, US.

The research report reveals that by introducing female police especially deployed as an official as help desks in Madhya Pradesh of India has been found to greatly improve women's confidence in seeking justice.

Over the 11 months of the study, police stations with help desks registered almost 2,000 more domestic incident reports and over 3,300 more first information reports than stations with no help desks.

The increase in first information reports that led to criminal proceedings was driven entirely by help desks run by female officers.

Bangladesh ranks 65th among 156 countries on the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2021, which benchmarks countries based on how close they are to reaching gender equality.

According to the 15th edition of the report published on March 31, Bangladesh's overall gender gap has widened by 0.7 per cent which caused it global position to deteriorate.

However, Bangladesh is the only South Asian nation on the top of 100 countries globally, having closed 71.9 per cent overall gender gap so far.

The Global Gender Gap Index benchmarks the evolution of gender-based gaps among four key dimensions (economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment and tracks progress towards closing these gaps over time.

Bangladesh has shown a high and increasing trend in domestic violence against women since last one decade.

Talking with The Daily Observer Rakhfar Sultana Khanam, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police, said that now it is essential to deploy female police officers in the police stations.

"Not only for rape victims but also for other cases, we need women officers. For example, a woman needs to go to toilet to breast feeding and for other issues for which a woman is not comfortable to share with a male police. In this situation a women can be freer with a woman officer to share her personal matters," she said.

So I think considering all these realities we require more female police officers at police stations to address all these issues, she said.











