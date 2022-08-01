HC gets 11 new judges

The new eleven additional judges, who were appointed to the High Court Division of Supreme Court on Sunday morning, took oath in the afternoon.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court.

Judges of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court were present during the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier in the morning on Sunday, President M Abdul Hamid appointed

the 11 additional judges to the HC Division of Supreme Court raising the number of HC judges to 95.

President Abdul Hamid made the appointments for two years in line with Article 98 of the constitution, according to the Law Ministry.

The new HC judges are: Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, District and Sessions Judge (now on PRL); Md Atabullah, District and Sessions Judge of Cumilla; Bishwajit Debnath, Deputy Attorney General; Md Aminul Islam, Deputy Attorney General; Md Bazlur Rahman, Register General of Bangladesh Supreme Court; KM Imrul Kayesh, Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Dhaka; Fahmida Kader, District and Sessions Judge of Tangail; Md Bashir Ullah, Deputy Attorney General; and SM Masud Hossain Dolon, AKM Rabiul Hasan and Md Ali Reza, advocates of Bangladesh Supreme Court.











