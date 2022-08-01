Road crashes kill 8 more

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in capital Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj.

A head-on collision between a bus and a four-wheel motor vehicle leguna today(Sunday) left two people, including a college student, killed and five others injured at Mirpur Beribandh (flood protection embankment) area here, police and hospital sources said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shah Ali Police Station Md Aminul Islam said that the accident took place around 2 pm as the Uttara-bound bus from Mirpur collided with the Mirpur-bound leguna from Diabari. "All the injured were the passengers of the Leguna," he added.

The OC said a student of Commerce College identified as Zubair Ahmed, 19, and an unidentified leguna passenger, 40, succumbed to their injures at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical

College Hospital while the injured were undergoing treatment at different health centers.

Police seized the killer bus while the bus workers, however, managed to escape. A case is yet to be filed over the issue.

Our Gazipur correspondent adds: Five persons were killed and three others injured in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Kaliakair upazila here on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Nazrul Islam, 27, Mehedi Hasan, 44, Atiqul Islam, 42, Rubel, 27, and Shahin Uddin, 28.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kaliakair Police Station Abdul Bashar said the accident took place around 10:45pm as an auto rickshaw collided head-on with a Chandra-bound bus. Two people including the auto rickshaw driver died on the spot.











