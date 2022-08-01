Foreign tourists to be able to travel Bandarban in 5 days

From now the foreign tourists will be able to get access in the Bandarban Hill Tracts within five days and to avail this they only need to apply an online application with necessary documents , said the Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yesmin Parvin Tibriji.

However, on Sunday morning Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir

Bahadur Ushwe Sing inaugurated the ceremony as chief guest on opening a Web Based Software that took place at the District Commissioner office, in Bandarban.

He said that such online based facilities will help foreign tourists to proceed with their access in the Hilly area of CHT.

Besides, Additional District Commissioner Sheikh Chadak, Additional Police Super Md. Reza Sarowar, officials from various tour guides and representatives of civil society also spoke at the event.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Yesmin Parvin Tibriji said that from now foreigner tourists will travel to Bandarban very easily.









