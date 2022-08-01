Video
EC’s Dialogue With Political Parties

JaPa opposes use of EVMs

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JaPa) proposed to amend the Representation of the People Ordinance (RPO) in dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.
JaPa placed the proposals while participating in a dialogue with the EC over the upcoming general elections at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.
A 14-member delegation headed by General Secretary of JaPa Mujibul Haque Chunnu joined the dialogue with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.
In the dialogue      four proposals were forwarded regarding the revision of the RPO.
The proposals are:
*During the election period, if the employees of all levels working under the EC disobey the instructions of the Commission, the Commission shall make necessary laws to take disciplinary action on its own without sending it to the concerned department.
*The party leaders also suggested increasing the election-expenditure from 25 lakh to 50 lakh"
*Nullify the provision of cancellation of the candidacy for outstanding credit card and utility bills.
*The party also opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at the general elections.
JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "Rigging in election occurs if the ballot papers are sent at night before the election."
He urged the EC to send ballot papers at polling stations in the morning during election to avoid vote rigging.
About next general election, the JaPa General Secretary said, "We do not have confidence in EVMs. People think that there is nothing to do if the votes are manipulated in EVM. There is no scope to recount the result."
Among others party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Advocate Salma Islam, Presidium Members Sahidur Rahman Tepa,Vice Chairman Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan and Joint Secretary General Golam Mohammad Raju also took part in the dialogue.


