AL wants EVMs in all 300 seats 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "There has been criticism over the 2014 and 2018 general elections. This Election Commission (EC) has no intention of holding any such elections."

He has made the comment in Agargaon EC Building at the concluding speech after discussion with Awami League.

"It is the EC's constitutional and statutory duty to conduct free and fair elections," the CEC said and added, "It is also constitutional and statutory responsibility of the government to assist the EC to conduct criticism and controversy-free elections. We organized the dialogue out of that responsibility."

He said, "In our dialogue, our well wishers presented their views. Opinions about illegal money power, influence of muscle power in elections, violence in elections, vote rigging, capture of centers, stealing of ballot papers and stuffing of boxes, obstruction to polling stations, favouritism of bureaucracy, misuse of law enforcement agencies, impartiality of EC etc. have been raised," he added.

The CEC said "EC will perform its duties in accordance with the constitution, laws and regulations in the Twelfth General Election. We hope everyone will support the EC."

He also mentioned that, "Everyone has high expectations form Awami League as a big party."

A delegation of 12 members led by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader participated in the dialogue with the EC.

"Awami League wants EVM in 300 constituencies in the upcoming parliamentary elections," said Obaidul Quader and added, "There is no alternative to EVM to stop vote rigging in the country."

Awami League General Secretary said, "BNP made the election and EC ineffective during their ruling time. They conducted mock elections twicw in the country with the help of EC Aziz."

"Except Awami League no other party conduct transparent politics and elections while in power. There is no opportunity to change power by any means other than elections," he also added.

Obaidul Quader said, "According to the constitution, the election will be held under the EC, not under any government. The government will cooperate in the election process. If the EC is neutral, the government has nothing to do."

He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to establish democracy for the people of the country. BNP is the mastermind behind the destruction of democracy in Bangladesh."

Aamir Hossain Amu, a member of the Awami League Presidium, said, "I can say that those who have come to dialogue with EC, will participate in the general election in any way. However, for some reasons the party leaders made some exceptional demand."

Awami League Presidium member Abdur Razzak said, "The government will create a situation in the country where all parties participate in the general election."

Awami League placed 15- point demand to the EC including not to give electoral duty to those appointed during BNP time in Election Commission, ensure an accurate voter list with photographs and appoint government officers and employees as a presiding officers and polling officers instead of officers and employees of private organizations or institutions.

Among others Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah, Presidium Member Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak, Presidium member Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud also participated at the meeting.











