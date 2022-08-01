Ctg Port is ready to handle Indian cargo: CPA Boss

CHATTOGRAM July 28: Trial trans-shipment of Indian cargo to its North-eastern states Bangladesh Ports began since July 30 last.

According to maritime trade circle sources, Kolkata port started trial run for using Chattogram and Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade on July 30last.

Meanwhile, transit cargo for the first trial run on Mongla-Tamabil and Mongla-Bibirbazar routes left Kolkata on July 30 last.

The vessel is expected to reach Mongla on August 5 carrying 16 tonnes of iron pipes of Electrosteel Castings Ltd in a container destined to reach Meghalaya using Tamabil-Dawki border points and 8.5 tonnes of prefoam in another container for Assam using Bibirbazar-Srimantpur border points.

The trials will be undertaken on the following routes - Mongla to Tamabil, Tamabil to Chattogram, Chattogram to Sheola (a land border) and Mongla to Bibirbazar (land port in Cumilla).

The cargo movement

from Kolkata port to northeastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not just reduce transit cost and time but also help develop the economy.

Later on trial trans-shipment of Indian cargo will be handled by the Chattogram Port during August. According to CPA sources, trial run of four shipment of Indian transit cargo will be handled in Bangladeshi ports. Of them three shipments will be handled in Chattogram port and another in Mongla port. All four shipments will be shipped from Kolkata port for its North-Eastern states of Assam, Mehgalaya and Tripura.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority said, "We are ready to handle Indian trans-shipment cargo. We have already provided all equipment and facilities for handling Indian cargo."

Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has fixed up the seven types of tolls of trans-shipment cargo.

Scanning of container at Taka 254 per tonne, security charge Taka 100, Document processing Taka 30, Trans-shipment charge Taka 20, Escort charge Taka 50, and administrative charge Taka 100.

Meanwhile, in last April, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who underlined the importance of connectivity between the two neighbours and offered her country's main seaport - Chittagong Port - to India's landlocked northeastern states like Assam and Tripura.

India's northeastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh's southeastern Chattogram Port.

Besides, the trial trans-shipment of Indian Cargo through the prime sea port of Bangladesh, the Chattogram Port has started since July 21 in 2020 last with the arrival of a ship with four TEUs of containers for Indian Northern and eastern states Assam and Tripura.

MV Sejuti arrived in the Chattogram Port on July 21 carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has agreed to allow India to use Chattogram and Mongla ports for freight transport to its northeastern states.

A draft of the communication network being built for connectivity between the Chattogram and Mongla ports has been approved for India's signing. One of the provisions says that Nepal and Bhutan can be added to the agreement if they wish.

The decision is another step in improving the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.

Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladeshi territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and also pay the customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds.

A tracking system will be used to monitor the cargo moving through Bangladesh.

Priority will be given according to the capacity of the Chattogram and Mongla ports. Bangladesh will also collect customs duties and transport costs according to the GATT principles.









