Two Spanish professors call on DU VC

Professor Santiago Fernandez Mosquera of University of Santiago DeCompostela and Professor Maria Josefa Martinez Lopez of University of Coruna, Spain called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday at the latter's office of the university.

Prof Amparo Porta Rivas of DU Institute of Modern Languages was present on this occasion, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest especially regarding on-going academic collaborations among the University of Dhaka, University of Santiago DeCompostela and University of Coruna.

They stressed the need for further strengthening academic and research collaborations and cooperation's among these three universities. -BSS