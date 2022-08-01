Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SUST student Bulbul’s mother seeks justice from PM

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Maj General Shakil Ahmed hands over a cheque of equivalent amount of one-day salaries of all level BGB members to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the capital on Sunday. photo: pid

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Maj General Shakil Ahmed hands over a cheque of equivalent amount of one-day salaries of all level BGB members to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the capital on Sunday. photo: pid

Mother of Bulbul Ahmed, a SUST student who was stabbed to death on Monday last, has urged the Prime Minister to take step to ensure punishment of the killers of her son.
Bulbul's mother Yasmin Begum made the request when she went to the provost's office of Shah Poran Hall of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Sunday to receive his son's belongings. The victim's siblings were also present at that moment.
Terming the murder as pre-planned, victim's sister Sohagi Akter urged the authorities concerned to find out the actual culprits through proper investigation to ensure justice for her brother.
"Real culprits might have hired killers in exchange of money. They might have killed him out of anger. Proper investigation will reveal everything," she said.
Sohagi said the identities of the main culprits will be disclosed if the detainees are placed on remand.
Bulbul, a third year student of the Public Administration Department of the university, along with his friends, went to the New Zealand area, adjacent to Shaheed Minar, on the campus on Monday last.
At one stage, his friends rescued him as he was allegedly stabbed by muggers. Bulbul was first rushed to the university medical centre and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared him dead around 7.45pm.
Besides, the authorities concerned of SUST formed a five-member probe body to look into the death.
Police detained three people in connection with the murder of the SUST student on the campus on Monday evening.
On Monday night, a case was filed at Jalalabad police station over the murder.
Police on Wednesday recovered the knife used in the murder of Bulbul and his mobile phone set at Tilagaon near the university campus in Sylhet.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Spanish professors call on DU VC
SUST student Bulbul’s mother seeks justice from PM
15 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Ziaul Ahsan, Pirojpur Correspondent of The Daily Observer
JU admission tests begin
1.5 lakh corona vaccines for children reach in Ctg
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli EPZ
Info Ministry to award 20 journos


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft