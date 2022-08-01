15 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 31: A total of 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till Sunday morning after testing 143 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 10.48 percent during the time. With the diagnosis of 15 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,28,517 here, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1,26,741 with the recovery of 28 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.86 percent here. -BSS











