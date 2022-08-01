Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU admission tests begin

284,606 vying for 1,888 seats

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

JU admission tests begin

JU admission tests begin

The honours first year admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2021-2022 academic session has begun on Sunday.
The test started at around 9:00am by holding 'C' unit exam under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture. The admission test was held in 5 shifts.
This year's admission test will continue till August 4. About 151 students fight for each seat on average in the entrance tests under five units as 284,606 applications have been submitted against 1,888 seats under six faculties and three institutes.
Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Nurul Alam, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Manzurul Haque, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, JU proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hasan and registrar Rahima Kaneez visited the examination halls aroud 10.30am, among others.
The admission test of Faculty of Social sciences and Faculty of Law under 'B' unit is scheduled to be held on August 1 and the test of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Studies and Institute of Information Technology under 'A' unit is scheduled to be held on August 2 and 3.
Besides, the admission test for the Faculty of Biological Sciences under 'D' unit will be held on August 3 and August 4 while tests for the Faculty of Business Studies and Institute of Business Administration, IBA-JU under 'E' Unit will be held on August 4.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Spanish professors call on DU VC
SUST student Bulbul’s mother seeks justice from PM
15 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Ziaul Ahsan, Pirojpur Correspondent of The Daily Observer
JU admission tests begin
1.5 lakh corona vaccines for children reach in Ctg
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli EPZ
Info Ministry to award 20 journos


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft