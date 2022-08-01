

JU admission tests begin

The test started at around 9:00am by holding 'C' unit exam under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture. The admission test was held in 5 shifts.

This year's admission test will continue till August 4. About 151 students fight for each seat on average in the entrance tests under five units as 284,606 applications have been submitted against 1,888 seats under six faculties and three institutes.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Nurul Alam, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Manzurul Haque, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, JU proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hasan and registrar Rahima Kaneez visited the examination halls aroud 10.30am, among others.

The admission test of Faculty of Social sciences and Faculty of Law under 'B' unit is scheduled to be held on August 1 and the test of Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Studies and Institute of Information Technology under 'A' unit is scheduled to be held on August 2 and 3.

Besides, the admission test for the Faculty of Biological Sciences under 'D' unit will be held on August 3 and August 4 while tests for the Faculty of Business Studies and Institute of Business Administration, IBA-JU under 'E' Unit will be held on August 4. -BSS













