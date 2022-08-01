1.5 lakh corona vaccines for children reach in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 31: A total of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, specially made for children has reached here at 7.30am on Sunday.

A team of Covid-19 Committee led by Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury received the covered fridges containing vaccines saying that these will be preserved in the EPI Stores for maintaining the cold chain until the vaccination drive begins for the school going children.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury said that a total of 1.5 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccines for the children aged 5-11 years reached here on Sunday morning.

The vaccines have been preserved at minus 15 to 20 degree Celsius which will be given to the school going students in the city and the district.

He said the work of preparing the list of the school going children with the help of concerned educational institutions is going on. -BSS









