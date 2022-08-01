

Sad state of govt office websites



The sad reality, however, most websites out of 25, 000 websites have not been updated for years on end. A recent investigation revealed that most of the websites of district, upazila and at union levels are full of old information. Not only the common people are deprived of latest information, but also they hardly get responses of their respective queries.



However, it is no short of a mockery shown towards the government's dream to transform Bangladesh into the digital age. We draw urgent attention of IT departments concerned of all the reported thousands of non-updated state-sponsored websites.



Every upazila reportedly has a post of technician for conducting ICT functions, but when it comes to recruitment it has been alleged that there is a shortage of manpower. It is also somewhat puzzling to note that why assistant programmers of several upazilas have been kept busy to perform additional office duties in every level?



Similarly , each ministry and department has a committee on ICT works headed by an additional secretary from the Administration Cadre, we believe, it is time to hold responsible bureaucrats accountable in this regard.



Needs a reminder, the ruling party announced in their election manifesto that by 2021 - marking 50 years of independence - Bangladesh would turn digital - thus the vision for Digital Bangladesh was declared on 12 December, 2008.



However, the sorry state of far too many government websites in this regard only re-confirms transforming the country efficiently digital yet remains a far cry.



The vision also included promises to ensure people's democracy and rights to transparency, accountability, establishing justice and ensuring delivery of government services to the very doorsteps of citizens through use of digital technology - with the ultimate goal to improve lives of our people.



With reference to this goal, government websites have been developed to make people's life easier with free-flow updated information. Previously our citizens used to travel to government offices to obtain information, but in the age of information technology the process was supposed to be easier, that's why the websites are there. At the same time, it was also meant to simplify procedures of requests and applications. But it turns out that in many cases, government websites are not 'interactive'.



We believe it is time for the government's ICT authorities concerned to take serious stock of the situation while address marked inefficiencies and the shortfalls severely hampering its Digital Bangladesh Dream.

