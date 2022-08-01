Child death in police firing deserves fair investigation

Dear Sir

A seven-month-old child was shot dead by the police in the recent violence over Union Parishad elections in Thakurgaon'sRanishankoil. This incident happened last Wednesday evening. As police fired to bring the situation under control, a child caught in the line of fire and died. Several others were injured in police firing. Incidents of election-related violence are not new in the country. Violence almost regularly erupts around local elections. It also caused casualties. All deaths are painful. We are saddened by the death of the child. We offer our condolences to the relatives of the deceased child.



The question is whether it is always necessary to fire to prevent a brickbat attack. As per the law, several procedures have to be followed before firing. It is specified where and how the police can shoot. It is important to know whether the police are complying with it or not. The mother of the child killed in the shooting told the media that she was standing in the street next to the house with her daughter in her arms. At that time the child was shot in the head by the police. The question is, how did the incident of violence in the polling station spread so far? Did those who were in control of the situation there, perform their duties properly? Police say that shots were fired to protect people's lives. The fact is, one child died in their firing, many others were injured.



A proper investigation into the incidents of election violence and police firing is essential. If any negligence is found in the investigation, action should be taken against them and a precedent should be set.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)