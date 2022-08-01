

Contemporary crises and game loving Bengali



I have also observed that politics is mainly discussed at the crossroads or in shops selling tea, biscuits, bread, betel leaf and cigarettes. And most of the people in these shops are either lower-middle class or working class. Those who get a little free time after completing various tasks flock to these shops for a cup of tea and cigarettes.



Many shops have bench seating in front, and many sit there while drinking tea and discuss various issues, criticism, gossip, slander and politics. While the corona pandemic started, these shops were also closed. But since last year, it has started again in full swing.



I usually never visit these shops much. That day I went to such a shop with the insistence of a friend to drink tea. The shop is very crowded. Many people are sitting on the front bench drinking tea. We found some space and sat there. Suddenly a middle-aged man was heard saying to another, "Brother, Listen, Bengali likes to watch sports. All sports, including football, cricket, ha-doo-doo, etc. But do you know which game they like the most? Snake game and monkey game. When they watch these two games, people go crazy, clap their hands."



After the gentleman's speech, some people in front of the shop agreed. My ears perked up a little, and I tried to understand what had happened. The person to whom the words were directed became more active this time. He said in a loud voice, "Hey, keep your game. It is now a matter of time. Did you not see what happened in Sri Lanka? This government cannot stay in power for much longer. Don't you see what happens to them?"



I clearly understand that this is a purely political discussion. The current crisis the country is going through may have been discussed, and there may be many for and against here. We ordered tea and sat quietly, listening to their discussion.



In the meantime, another person said, "The present government has brought development so much in the country, built the Padma Bridge - don't you see all these?" A little load-shedding today, so you caught a headache? Did you forget what the previous government did for electricity? The government has to say that the price of goods is increasing for the war in Ukraine. Oil prices are rising, and it is growing in all countries. The government can handle this. Then why do you become angry?"



Our tea has been served. We sipped our tea and kept our ears open for more. One said, "No matter what you hear, there is no denying that the public is in a bad state. The public is not telling the truth now. But the way the opposition is saying that this situation is due to the government's corruption, the public believes it. The opposition is raising public anger."



Another said, "What will the opposition parties do? They will form a movement and come to power. But they are not telling their plan? They are not assuring the public that we will handle the situation in these ways. So, what is their plan? They are only criticizing the government and trying to push it in a non-democratic way. They will not be able to improve this situation after returning to power. Rather, they are in a state of hunger because they have been out of power for so long. They will start eating everything after coming back in power. This is now a global problem.



Another said, "Noticing one thing. Many are silent now. A few days ago, those who used to speak for or criticize the government were silent-trying to understand the situation. They will speak for those who come to power whenever the government changes. Many are happy now in this situation. They think that the government is in danger this time. The government can't handle this danger. The government will change. Their day will come."



Another person commented, "However, those trying to get into the power will not be able to do public good because the public has seen their rule before. Rather, those are in power can do well for the public, which has been proven in these few years. And those who want to change this government-like the game of changing the government as much as they like the snake game, the monkey game." Our tea was finished, and we left the shop.

The writer is a researcher and development worker













