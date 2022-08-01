

When lives perish under wheel



On Friday (July 29) around 2:15 pm, the microbus carrying them was hit by a train in Mirsarai's Bartakia railway station area. Five more people were injured in this incident.



Even if the investigation committee is done, it is not being properly addressed. It's not like there haven't been more accidents at the railway crossing before this incident. On Thursday (July 21) around 9:00 pm, a mixer machine and a worker-carrying bus collided with the Gopalganj-bound Tungipara Express leaving Rajshahi at Kashiani in Gopalganj. Five workers in the boat were killed. A few others were injured. An inquiry committee has also been formed into the incident.



There have been inquiry committees in the past but the question remains as to why accidents are increasing. According to railway sources, there are a total of 2,856 railway crossings across the country. Of these, 1,361 are not approved. Again, out of 1,495 valid crossings, 632 crossings do not have gatemen. It is known that 1000 people have died in railway accidents across the country in the last four years. More than 1500 people were injured and crippled. 89 percent of all rail accident fatalities are caused by unsafe level crossings. About 84 percent of railway level crossings (legal-illegal) are unprotected. And common people's lives are often lost in these crossings. But making these crossings safe is not a priority of the authorities.



524 people were killed in road accidents last June of whom 204 were killed in motorcycle accidents. Division wise statistics of accidents say that Dhaka division has the highest number of accidents and fatalities with 117. 139 people were killed in these accidents. 14 people were killed in the least 13 accidents in Sylhet division.



Dhaka as a single district has seen the highest number of accidents and fatalities. An average of 17.46 people was killed in road accidents last June. An average of 21 people was killed every day in May.



Accidents are increasing at an abnormal rate. Despite the corona epidemic, according to the government, road accident deaths in the country have increased by almost 30 percent in the last one year. However, there were restrictions on the movement of public transport for a total of 85 days in the country in several stages last year to control the spread of Corona.



According to the Road Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), the financial amount of road accidents and its effects in the country is about Tk 40 thousand crores annually. So the accident is tragic as well as hurting the economy.



However, no large project implementation is seen to prevent accidents at railway level crossings. The railway officials are not paying attention to this. That's why accident is recurring. The authorities finished the liability by hanging a small warning notice at the unguarded level crossing. But never one thinks it is a death trap named crossing. Whenever an accident occurs the person responsible is suspended. An investigation committee is formed under cover. But no action is taken as per the recommendations of inquiry committee report.



According to railway sources, there are 2 thousand 955 kilometers of railways in the whole country. Somewhere the road has passed over this railway line. This junction of rail and road is called a level crossing. Railway authorities classify them as legal, illegal, guarded (manned), unguarded (unmanned). Guarded crossings have iron barriers.



If the guard does not make a mistake, there is no chance of a collision between the train and the vehicle. Guarded and barred railway crossings therefore have very few accidents. Unguarded Crossings Deaths at unguarded level crossings are on the rise. 90 percent of accidents are caused by over speeding and careless attitude of the driver.



When lives perish under wheel



Apart from this, registration of motorcycles has been given without any discrimination in the last decade. However, the government did not monitor the issue of ensuring helmets, speed control and driver's license on motorcycles. Liability for catastrophic accidents varies from case to case.



Government cannot evade responsibility in tragic event at rail crossings. Because it has to work with railways, roads and pedestrians. Government should take proper decision to prevent accidents.



Strict measures should be taken to issue driver's licenses. Because giving a license to an incompetent driver means handing him a death machine. There is no compromise on providing required car fitness certificate. The government has to take responsibility to make the pedestrians obey and aware of the traffic laws to be safe on the unsafe roads, to make the unsafe aspects of the roads and railways safe. But there will be no repeat of the tragic accident. The road will be safe.

The writer is a columnist













The most shocking headline I saw on Friday was "11 people returned dead after holiday trip." They are teachers and students of various schools and colleges in Chittagong. They went to have a picnic at Khaiyachhra Jharna by collecting subscriptions from a local coaching center.On Friday (July 29) around 2:15 pm, the microbus carrying them was hit by a train in Mirsarai's Bartakia railway station area. Five more people were injured in this incident.Even if the investigation committee is done, it is not being properly addressed. It's not like there haven't been more accidents at the railway crossing before this incident. On Thursday (July 21) around 9:00 pm, a mixer machine and a worker-carrying bus collided with the Gopalganj-bound Tungipara Express leaving Rajshahi at Kashiani in Gopalganj. Five workers in the boat were killed. A few others were injured. An inquiry committee has also been formed into the incident.There have been inquiry committees in the past but the question remains as to why accidents are increasing. According to railway sources, there are a total of 2,856 railway crossings across the country. Of these, 1,361 are not approved. Again, out of 1,495 valid crossings, 632 crossings do not have gatemen. It is known that 1000 people have died in railway accidents across the country in the last four years. More than 1500 people were injured and crippled. 89 percent of all rail accident fatalities are caused by unsafe level crossings. About 84 percent of railway level crossings (legal-illegal) are unprotected. And common people's lives are often lost in these crossings. But making these crossings safe is not a priority of the authorities.524 people were killed in road accidents last June of whom 204 were killed in motorcycle accidents. Division wise statistics of accidents say that Dhaka division has the highest number of accidents and fatalities with 117. 139 people were killed in these accidents. 14 people were killed in the least 13 accidents in Sylhet division.Dhaka as a single district has seen the highest number of accidents and fatalities. An average of 17.46 people was killed in road accidents last June. An average of 21 people was killed every day in May.Accidents are increasing at an abnormal rate. Despite the corona epidemic, according to the government, road accident deaths in the country have increased by almost 30 percent in the last one year. However, there were restrictions on the movement of public transport for a total of 85 days in the country in several stages last year to control the spread of Corona.According to the Road Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), the financial amount of road accidents and its effects in the country is about Tk 40 thousand crores annually. So the accident is tragic as well as hurting the economy.However, no large project implementation is seen to prevent accidents at railway level crossings. The railway officials are not paying attention to this. That's why accident is recurring. The authorities finished the liability by hanging a small warning notice at the unguarded level crossing. But never one thinks it is a death trap named crossing. Whenever an accident occurs the person responsible is suspended. An investigation committee is formed under cover. But no action is taken as per the recommendations of inquiry committee report.According to railway sources, there are 2 thousand 955 kilometers of railways in the whole country. Somewhere the road has passed over this railway line. This junction of rail and road is called a level crossing. Railway authorities classify them as legal, illegal, guarded (manned), unguarded (unmanned). Guarded crossings have iron barriers.If the guard does not make a mistake, there is no chance of a collision between the train and the vehicle. Guarded and barred railway crossings therefore have very few accidents. Unguarded Crossings Deaths at unguarded level crossings are on the rise. 90 percent of accidents are caused by over speeding and careless attitude of the driver.Moreover, accidents are increasing due to the increase in the number of motorcycles and the movement of small vehicles in recent times. Although the government has announced the ban on the movement of small illegal vehicles on highways and important roads, it has not been implemented.Apart from this, registration of motorcycles has been given without any discrimination in the last decade. However, the government did not monitor the issue of ensuring helmets, speed control and driver's license on motorcycles. Liability for catastrophic accidents varies from case to case.Government cannot evade responsibility in tragic event at rail crossings. Because it has to work with railways, roads and pedestrians. Government should take proper decision to prevent accidents.Strict measures should be taken to issue driver's licenses. Because giving a license to an incompetent driver means handing him a death machine. There is no compromise on providing required car fitness certificate. The government has to take responsibility to make the pedestrians obey and aware of the traffic laws to be safe on the unsafe roads, to make the unsafe aspects of the roads and railways safe. But there will be no repeat of the tragic accident. The road will be safe.The writer is a columnist