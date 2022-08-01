

IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell



According to the report, the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy. The transition from this situation is uncertain.



As almost all the major economies of the world have fallen into uncertainty, economic recession has also occurred in low and middle income countries due to its impact. The major economies of Europe, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have suffered due to high inflation. At the same time, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan also received a big shock of inflation. The IMF report predicts that this shock will continue throughout 2022.



The IMF forecast is quite alarming. As per the forecast, the global economic growth in 2021 was 6.1 percent. In 2022, this rate can be reduced by half to 3.2 percent. And in 2023 it may further decrease to 2.9 percent. That is, compared to 2021, the growth rate will decrease by more than half in 2023.



The former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed says that if there is an economic recession in Europe-America-Canada, that wave will be more or less felt in Bangladesh. Because, a large share of the exports is being directed towards these countries. A large part of remittances are also coming from those countries. With the IMF forecasting two consecutive years of slowing growth, we need to take precautionary measures now. According to him, exports are helping the economy to bear the pressure after remittances decline. This pressure will increase if exports decrease. The biggest problem will be in the labor market.



In view of the IMF's forecast, we can refer to the comments made in the CPD's (Centre for Policy Dialogue) recent media briefing. It has been said that there is chaos in banking and other financial sectors in the country. A huge amount of money is being smuggled out of the country every year for a long time.



There is corruption in the implementation of all kinds of projects. Currently, the global situation is connected with these issues. All together, there is a foreign exchange reserve crisis. As a result of this, there is an energy crisis. Electricity crisis has arisen due to this source. That is, one is related to the other. On the other hand, the high court said that the biggest crime is happening in the banking sector in the country.



Considering the overall situation, I think political awareness, good will of the government and right decisions are very important to deal with any crisis. When a problem arises, it can become bigger if the necessary preparations and precautions are not taken.



I also think, if the economy is managed in the right direction, corruption and irregularities can be curbed, then the crisis cannot take root. And so after the IMF's forecast, the country's government and institutions have to take a cautious measure from now on. Lesson from mistakes and moving forward in the right direction is a must.



At this moment prominent economists of the country should stand by the government. If their well-thought opinion is reflected in the country's economy, it will be beneficial in this critical moment. The opposition political parties should also avoid criticizing the government and instead stand by the government. They need to remember -- the party is bigger than the individual, the country is bigger than the party.



Our foreign exchange reserves have started to dwindle. As a result, the value of the dollar increases and the value of the taka decrease. But this is a bad sign for the economy of a country. Proper preparation and precautionary measures should be taken in time. As a whole, effective steps should be taken to recover the country's economy and deal with the crisis.

The writer is a researcher,

journalist and columnist.



















There is an economic recession across the world now. The economic condition of more or less all countries is deplorable. Recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a report titled 'World Economic Outlook'. In this report, a forecast of how the world economy will be in the upcoming days has been given.According to the report, the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy. The transition from this situation is uncertain.As almost all the major economies of the world have fallen into uncertainty, economic recession has also occurred in low and middle income countries due to its impact. The major economies of Europe, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have suffered due to high inflation. At the same time, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan also received a big shock of inflation. The IMF report predicts that this shock will continue throughout 2022.The IMF forecast is quite alarming. As per the forecast, the global economic growth in 2021 was 6.1 percent. In 2022, this rate can be reduced by half to 3.2 percent. And in 2023 it may further decrease to 2.9 percent. That is, compared to 2021, the growth rate will decrease by more than half in 2023.The former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed says that if there is an economic recession in Europe-America-Canada, that wave will be more or less felt in Bangladesh. Because, a large share of the exports is being directed towards these countries. A large part of remittances are also coming from those countries. With the IMF forecasting two consecutive years of slowing growth, we need to take precautionary measures now. According to him, exports are helping the economy to bear the pressure after remittances decline. This pressure will increase if exports decrease. The biggest problem will be in the labor market.In view of the IMF's forecast, we can refer to the comments made in the CPD's (Centre for Policy Dialogue) recent media briefing. It has been said that there is chaos in banking and other financial sectors in the country. A huge amount of money is being smuggled out of the country every year for a long time.There is corruption in the implementation of all kinds of projects. Currently, the global situation is connected with these issues. All together, there is a foreign exchange reserve crisis. As a result of this, there is an energy crisis. Electricity crisis has arisen due to this source. That is, one is related to the other. On the other hand, the high court said that the biggest crime is happening in the banking sector in the country.Considering the overall situation, I think political awareness, good will of the government and right decisions are very important to deal with any crisis. When a problem arises, it can become bigger if the necessary preparations and precautions are not taken.I also think, if the economy is managed in the right direction, corruption and irregularities can be curbed, then the crisis cannot take root. And so after the IMF's forecast, the country's government and institutions have to take a cautious measure from now on. Lesson from mistakes and moving forward in the right direction is a must.At this moment prominent economists of the country should stand by the government. If their well-thought opinion is reflected in the country's economy, it will be beneficial in this critical moment. The opposition political parties should also avoid criticizing the government and instead stand by the government. They need to remember -- the party is bigger than the individual, the country is bigger than the party.Our foreign exchange reserves have started to dwindle. As a result, the value of the dollar increases and the value of the taka decrease. But this is a bad sign for the economy of a country. Proper preparation and precautionary measures should be taken in time. As a whole, effective steps should be taken to recover the country's economy and deal with the crisis.The writer is a researcher,journalist and columnist.