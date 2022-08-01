Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on safe food management for sound health

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

Khulna University VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, as the chief guest, speaking at a seminar on safe food management at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium in the university on Sunday. photo: observer

KHULNA, July 31: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain on Sunday underscored the need of safe food management, saying it is very urgent to make a healthy life.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar styled 'Application on Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act, Rules and Ordinance,' at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium of KU's Achyrja Jagadish Chandra Basu Academic Building.
With the cooperation of KU, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) organized the seminar.
The KU VC said, the safe food management is connected till dining table from chemical free production, transportation, processing and marketing.
Emphasising hygienic environment and good management, he said, public awareness is a must to prevent unsafe food as well as application of law, rules and ordinance, exemplary punishment system, political and social commitment.
Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for passing Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act in the Parliament, the VC suggested including Safe Food related education at primary and secondary level academic syllabus.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Hosneara Begum and Member of Consumer Rights of BSFA Joint Secretary Md Rezaul Karim spoke as special guests. Dean of Live Science School of KU Professor Khan Golam Quddus presided over the seminar.



