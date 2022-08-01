Thrust on safe food management for sound health



Khulna University VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, as the chief guest, speaking at a seminar on safe food management at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium in the university on Sunday. photo: observer

He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar styled 'Application on Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act, Rules and Ordinance,' at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium of KU's Achyrja Jagadish Chandra Basu Academic Building.

With the cooperation of KU, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) organized the seminar.

The KU VC said, the safe food management is connected till dining table from chemical free production, transportation, processing and marketing.

Emphasising hygienic environment and good management, he said, public awareness is a must to prevent unsafe food as well as application of law, rules and ordinance, exemplary punishment system, political and social commitment.

Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for passing Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act in the Parliament, the VC suggested including Safe Food related education at primary and secondary level academic syllabus.

