500 farmers get seed, fertiliser at Nagarpur

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, July 31: A total of 500 farmers of Nagarpur Upazila in the district have received fertiliser and Aman paddy seeds under the incentive programme during Kharif-2 season in the fiscal year of 2022-23.

Department of Agricultural Extension distributed those items among the farmers at a programme held in Nagarpur Upazila Parishad hall room on Thursday afternoon.

Nagarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahiduzzaman attended the programme as the chief guest with Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Matin Biswas in the chair.











