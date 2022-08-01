Three killed in road mishaps in Madaripur, Noakhali

Three people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Madaripur and Noakhali, on Saturday.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shakib Sheikh, 17, a resident of Madbarchar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit the boy in Bandarkhola area in the evening while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Highway Police Station (PS) Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Two people including a woman have been killed in two separate road accidents in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

A woman was killed in a road accident on Noakhali-Laxmipur Road in the upazila at dawn.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said they found the body of the woman on the road nearby Begumganj Model PS at dawn.

She might have been killed after being hit by a vehicle, they added.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in another road accident in the upazila at dawn.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus from Dhaka hit the man in Chowmuhani Chowrasta area at around 4:15am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and sent those to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kury confirmed the incidents.











