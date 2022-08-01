Gafargaon Press Club gets new committee

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 31: The new executive committee of Gafargaon Press Club in the district has been formed on Saturday.

Shafiqul Qadir of Daily Amader Shomoy and Abdus Salam Sabuj of Daily Amar Sangbad have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

Other office bearers of the committee are: Vice-president- Rubayet Ibn Hakeem Bappi; Joint GS- Rokon Uddin Sabur; Treasurer- Afaz Uddin; and Executive Members- Abdullah Al Amin Biplob, Fakir A Matin, Azim Uddin Master and Tafazzal Hossain.











