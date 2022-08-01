109 detained on different charges

A total of 109 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi and Noakhali, in recent times.

CHATTOGRAM: Four people including a woman were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a Rohingya woman and her son along with gold ornaments including eight gold bars worth about Tk 1.5 crore from Jangal Salimpur area in the district.

Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, commander of RAB-7, confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

In a separate drive, RAB members detained two people including the main accused in a rape case that occurred on July 28 last.

They were arrested from Barobkunda area under Sitakunda Upazila.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 94 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 29 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the offic

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on different charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

NOAKHALI: A total of 11 people were arrested on different charges in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district in separate drives in recent times.

DB Police, in a drive, arrested five people on different charges from Sadar Upazila.

The arrested persons were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

They are: Rashed Khan Rafi, 32, Ashraful Shahrin Shato, 23, Habibir Rahman Jibon, 25, Md Sujon, 25, and Arif Hossain, 23.

Police sources said a group of four snatchers snatched Tk 50,700 from one Nizam Uddin in Maijdi Town on July 5 last.

Following this, a team of DB Police arrested them from Laxminarayanpur Kashem Ukil Mor area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Noakhali DB Police Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

Earlier, DB Police arrested six fraudsters from Begumganj Upazila in the district on July 21.

The arrested are: Abdul Momin, 61, Imam Uddin Russell, 35, Azizul Haque, 41, Md Nurnabi Manik, 47, Nazrul Islam, 26, and Md Nur Hossain, 50.

District DB Police OC Saiful Islam said the arrested were cheating with people in the upazila for long.

On information, the law enforcers arrested him from the upazila.

A case was filed against them with Begumganj Model Police Station in this regard, the DB Police OC added.













