Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

109 detained on different charges

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondents

A total of 109 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi and Noakhali, in recent times.
CHATTOGRAM: Four people including a woman were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the       district.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a Rohingya woman and her son along with gold ornaments including eight gold bars worth about Tk 1.5 crore from Jangal Salimpur area in the district.
Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, commander of RAB-7, confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
In a separate drive, RAB members detained two people including the main accused in a rape case that occurred on July 28 last.
They were arrested from Barobkunda area under Sitakunda Upazila.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 94 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 29 people on various charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday     morning.
Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.
However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the offic
Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on different charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.
NOAKHALI: A total of 11 people were arrested on different charges in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district in separate drives in recent times.
DB Police, in a drive, arrested five people on different charges from Sadar Upazila.
The arrested persons were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.
They are: Rashed Khan Rafi, 32, Ashraful Shahrin Shato, 23, Habibir Rahman Jibon, 25, Md Sujon, 25, and Arif Hossain, 23.
Police sources said a group of four snatchers snatched Tk 50,700 from one Nizam Uddin in Maijdi Town on July 5 last.
Following this, a team of DB Police arrested them from Laxminarayanpur Kashem Ukil Mor area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Noakhali DB Police Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.
Earlier, DB Police arrested six fraudsters from Begumganj Upazila in the district on July 21.
The arrested are: Abdul Momin, 61, Imam Uddin Russell, 35, Azizul Haque, 41, Md Nurnabi Manik, 47, Nazrul Islam, 26, and Md Nur Hossain, 50.
District DB Police OC Saiful Islam said the arrested were cheating with people in the upazila for long.
On information, the law enforcers arrested him from the upazila.
A case was filed against them with Begumganj Model Police Station in this regard, the DB Police OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on safe food management for sound health
500 farmers get seed, fertiliser at Nagarpur
Three killed in road mishaps in Madaripur, Noakhali
Gafargaon Press Club gets new committee
109 detained on different charges
Growers ret jute in rental ponds at Baraigram
Lightning kills 2 in C’nawabganj, Rajshahi
Kishoreganj Town Krishak League organized a tree plantation campaign


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft