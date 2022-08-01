Growers ret jute in rental ponds at Baraigram



The photo shows jute being rotten in a rental pond at Baraigram. photo: observer

In the absence of rainfall, per bigha pond is taken rent at Tk 1,500-2,000 in the upazila. It is enhancing their total production cost.

All growers cannot afford this rental based jute retting because of their poor monetary capacity. They are facing disarray with their jute retting.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Baraigram, this season a total of 9,000 hectares of land has been brought under jute in the upazila.

At present, the jute cutting has begun at Baraigram. But the retting activities are hampered as there is water scarcity in river, channel, canal and beel.

In this situation, some growers are taking lease or rent of pond space. Pond owners are selling out their pond fishes for renting out.

A grower Nizam Uddin of Royna Village in the upazila said, "I did not cut my jute plants because of water scarcity. Later on, in a compelling situation, I took rent of pond and retted my jute plants."

A pond owner Khademul Islam of Rolda Village said, "I had farmed fish in my two-bigha pond. But all jute growers asked for taking it rent for jute retting. So I sold out my fishes. Later on, 4-5 growers of my village took rent of the pond at Tk 18,000 and retted their jute."

Another pond owner Anwar Hossain of Royna Village said, "Jute is being retted in my 1.5 bigha-pond. Some pond owners are renting out their ponds at Tk 2,000 per bigha. But I am taking Tk 1,500. So far jute plants of 11 bighas have been retted in my pond. Jute plants of three-four more bighas can be retted in the pond."

Jute grower Abu Raihan Mandal of Mamudpur Village said, his per bigha farming cost has stood at Tk 14,000-15,000 including cost of plough, seed, fertiliser, insecticides, weeding, cutting, transporting, retting, washing, drying and labour hiring.

Tk 1,500-2,000 more are needed for retting in rented pond, he added. The per bigha jute fibre production has stood at 7-8 maunds.

At present per maund good quality jute is selling at Tk 3,000-3,500.

Jute trader Abu Shahin of Laxmikol area said, earlier jute would be retted in deep water of beel or river with placing banana plants above; then fibre colour would be good; but now the fibre colour is not so good for retting plants in little water with placing clayey earth above. So jute price will be lower, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer of DAE Sharmin Sultana said, jute growers are happy to get good price this year.

But, she added, due to water scarcity, growers' suffering is going up because of water shortage.

"We're advising ribbon-retting system as the alternative way for separation of fibre", she further said.

But most growers are taking rent of pond for retting, she maintained.











