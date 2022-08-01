Lightning kills 2 in C’nawabganj, Rajshahi

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Saad, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Rajrampur Moulvipara area under Chapainawabganj Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck him in the afternoon when he was playing football on a playground in the area, which left Saad severely injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by lightning strike in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Faruque Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Gafur, a resident of the Gaopara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck on Faruque while he was working in his paddy field nearby the house at around 12pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Saidur Rahman, chairman of Geopara Union Parishad, confirmed the incident.













