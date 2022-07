Kishoreganj Town Krishak League organized a tree plantation campaign





















Kishoreganj Town Krishak League organized a tree plantation campaign and sapling distribution programme on Gurudayal Government College Field on Sunday. Special Assistant of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun was present as the chief guest while President of Kishoreganj Town Krishak League Md Alamgir Hossain presided over the programme. Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia also attended the programme. photo: observer