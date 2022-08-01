27 disaster victim families get govt aid at Naldanga

NATORE, July 31: Members of 27 victim families in fire incidents and natural disasters in Naldanga Upazila of the district got financial assistance of Tk 88,000 on Wednesday.

The monetary assistance has been provided in cheque under human assistance of the government.

Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sukhumoy Sarker distributed the cheques among victim families at a function held in the hallroom of the UNO office.

Among others, Abdul Alim Sarder, upazila vice-chairman, was present at the function.













