Six people found dead in four districts

Six people including four women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Laxmipur, Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, in three days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from beside a road in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known yet.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Emdadul Hossain said locals spotted the body of a man lying beside Panjora-Kaliganj Road in Tiria area under Nagari Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at noon and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the deceased was a mentally-disabled man and might have been killed in a road accident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the burnt body of a woman from a cropland in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 30, wife of Didar Hossain, a resident of Charbhuta Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Amena lying on a cropland in Charbhuta area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

About 50 per cent of her body was burnt.

Locals suspect that someone might have killed Amena and burnt her body in a planned way.

The deceased's sister Fatema Begum said Amena Begum got married with Didar Hossain in 2014. They were happy couple. But Amena had possessed by a genie.

The genie might have killed her.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar PS Mostafa Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akhlima Begum, daughter of Jamir Ali of Telikhal Union in Companiganj Upazila of Sylhet District. She was a mentally-disabled woman.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq said locals spotted the body of an unidentified woman lying beside a rail line in Bagherteki area under Tilagaon Union in Kulaura Upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Khansama Upazila of the district on Friday.

Police recovered the body of a man from a cropland in Bhabki Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Ali, a resident of the union. He was the driver of a tractor.

Police sources said Yunus Ali went to a cropland along with his tractor for work.

Later on, locals spotted his body there and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11pm and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have been electrocuted.

The deceased's family members alleged that Yunus might have been killed in a planned way.

Earlier, police recovered the naked body of a woman from a paddy field in Bherbheri Union of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Opo Rani Roy, 23, wife of Milon alias Mission Chandra Roy.

Police sources said Opo Rani along with her daughter was returning her husband's house from her parents' house in Tangua Kumarpara Village in the afternoon, but did not return Milon's home on time.

Later on, locals spotted her naked body in a paddy field in the evening and informed police. Her daughter was found unconscious beside the body.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Opo Rani might have been killed after gang-rape. They demanded justice over the killing.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a woman from a mango orchard in Bherbheri Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadeqa Begum, 32, daughter of Abdus Samad, a resident of Tebaria Dangapara area in the upazila.

The deceased's brother-in-law Mahabur Islam said Sadeqa got married with one Jahangir Islam of the area about 15 years back. Jahangir often tortured her. Following this, she divorced him.

Later on, she got married with one Saleman Mistri of Darwani area in Nilphamari secretly.

However, Sadeqa came to Jahangir's house to see her children on Thursday night.

But on Friday morning, she was found dead, Mahabur added.

Locals spotted her body in a mango orchard at Sayed Chairmanpara in Bherbheri Village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











