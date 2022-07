CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, July 31: A man was crushed under a train in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Railway Police Station Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said the Kanchan Express Train hit the man near Chirirbandar Railway Station at around 6:30pm while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.