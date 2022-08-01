Minor drowns at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, July 31: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahmudur Rahman Hasan, 3, son of Md Rob Mia, a resident of Uslapara area under Kulaura Municipality.

Family members of the deceased said Mahmudur slipped into a pond beside their house at noon while he was playing near it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.











