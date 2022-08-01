

Shrimp growth hampered at Batiaghata for poor rainfall

The physical growth of shrimp is halted because of rainfall. So growers in a compelling situation are selling out their short grown shrimps before time.

To ensure shell changing, growers are applying necessary medicines in pond water and later on, the pond water is being irrigated in enclosures. Artificial waves are created in enclosures by machines at night or day time.

Due to shortage of oxygen, shrimps are floating on surface water.

This season, Bagda and Galda shrimps have been farmed in total 820 hectares (ha) of land at Batiaghata.

There are a total of 1,847 small and large enclosures in the upazila. Of these, Bagda shrimp enclosures are 811 across 405 ha while Galda shrimp enclosures are 1,013 covering 415 ha.

Amid losses the number of enclosures has come down by about half compared to that of the last year. In the last year, the total Bagda shrimp enclosures were 2,600. The number of Galda shrimp was about 3,000.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, enclosure operators said, enclosure water is turning hot because of excessive heat; oxygen production is hampered due to cooling at night; and it is a hiccupping situation going on for paying extra electricity bills for artificial oxygen production.

Our expected profits are facing uncertainty because of costs of feed, irrigation, electricity and medicines, they added.

Grower Khokan Mandal of Kacharibari area said, he has brought two enclosures under Bagda shrimp in this season. He has released 38,000 fry worth about Tk 40,000 in a 12-katha enclosure. He said, the fry are supposed to be mature within three and a half months.

Despite feeding adequate feed and use of medicine, shrimps are not growing up properly, he added. Shrimps are used to change their exoskeletons if it is rainfall, he further said.

Batiaghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Manirul Mamun confirmed the increasing farming costs due to lack of rainfall, excessive sun shine and warming.

The shrimp enclosures are decreasing because of raising houses in enclosure areas, he added.

Deputy Director Md Tofaz Uddin Ahmed of the Department of Fisheries-Khulna said, the growth of shrimps does not take place at expected rate due to less rainfall.











