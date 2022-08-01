Video
Four unnatural deaths in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondents

Four people including two boys have died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Chattogram, Jashore, Barishal and Laxmipur, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A man was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a crane in the KSRM Steel Mills in Sitakunda of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Mohiuddin, 40, son of Zahir Ahmed of Dakshin Masjidda Dhupapara Pukurpar Village under Kumira Union in the upazila. He was a crane operator of the steel mills.
Kumira Fire Service Station Officer Md Feroze said Mohiuddin died on the spot after the factory's loading crane caught fire on Saturday.
On information, a fire tender was rushed to the scene.
After the flames were doused, the firemen recovered the charred body of the man, the fire service official added.
BARISHAL: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Suranjan Baroi, 50, son of late Jatindranath Baroi, was a resident of the upazila.
Local sources said Suranjan was cutting branches of a tree in Karfa area in the morning. At one stage, he fell from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.
He was rescued and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Mamun Molla confirmed the incident.  
JASHORE: A madrasa student died and six others fell sick after allegedly eating biscuits in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mahin, 13, a student of Ashraful Madaris Qawmi Madrasah in Narayanpur of the upazila.
Teacher of the madrasa Hafez Maulana Anarul Islam said the students were sleeping after having lunch. In the afternoon, they fell sick after eating biscuits brought by a student's guardian.
Later on, they were taken to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahin dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Of the sick students, Mamunur Rashid was admitted to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharsha Police Station (PS) Mamun Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after investigation and upon receiving the autopsy report.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A boy died while acting of hanging himself seeing a video of a suicide in Tiktok.
The incident took place in Rakhalia Village under Sonapur Union in Raipur Upazila on Friday noon.
Deceased Sazzadul Islam Himel, 11, was the son of Qatar expatriate Md Khokon. He was a third grader of a local kindergarten school.
The deceased's mother Rumi said Himel felt sick after being strangled with a scarf while acting to commit suicide following a Tiktok video.   
Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


